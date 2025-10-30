Modi Takes 'Car Loot' Swipe at RJD; Rabri Hits Back With 'Nation Loot' Jibe

Amid Bihar election heat, PM accuses Lalu family of enabling vehicle showroom ransackings during 'jungle raj'; Rabri Devi counters by slamming BJP's alleged decade-long plunder of national resources.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • At Muzaffarpur rally, PM Narendra Modi slams RJD's past rule for 35,000-40,000 kidnappings and looting of vehicle showrooms, branding the Lalu-Rabri era as 'jungle raj' epitome.

  • Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi fires back, accusing BJP of 'nation loot' through massive scams and corruption over 10 years, vowing Bihar won't forget the NDA's alleged economic sabotage.

  • Verbal broadsides escalate as Bihar gears up for 2025 Assembly polls, with NDA targeting RJD's dynastic 'corruption shop' and opposition questioning BJP's law-order record in its states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a sharp 'car loot' barb at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during his Muzaffarpur rally on Thursday, October 30, 2025, evoking memories of rampant vehicle showroom ransackings under the Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi regime. "During RJD's jungle raj, Bihar witnessed 35,000 to 40,000 kidnappings, and showrooms were looted bare— that's your legacy of 'car loot'!" Modi thundered, linking it to contemporary opposition campaign songs glorifying guns like "katta and dunali."

The attack, part of Modi's broader assault on the RJD-Congress 'unnatural alliance' and its 'yuvrajs of corruption'—Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav—came hours after Rahul's 'Chhath drama' jibe at Modi's festival visit, which the PM vowed Bihar would "never forget."

Not one to back down, RJD stalwart Rabri Devi hit back with a stinging 'nation loot' counterpunch, alleging the BJP has systematically plundered India's wealth through a string of mega-scams over the past decade. "They talk of our past while hiding their nation loot— from electoral bonds to crony capitalism, Bihar sees through this hypocrisy," Rabri quipped, echoing Tejashwi's recent digs at BJP-ruled states' crime surges and unfulfilled promises.

As the NDA (BJP-JD(U) combine with 132 MLAs) eyes retaining power against the Mahagathbandhan's 75 RJD + 19 Congress seats, this tit-for-tat underscores the high-stakes battle for Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies, set for October-November 2025 polls.

