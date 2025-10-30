Modi Takes 'Car Loot' Swipe at RJD; Rabri Hits Back With 'Nation Loot' Jibe

Not one to back down, RJD stalwart Rabri Devi hit back with a stinging 'nation loot' counterpunch, alleging the BJP has systematically plundered India's wealth through a string of mega-scams over the past decade. "They talk of our past while hiding their nation loot— from electoral bonds to crony capitalism, Bihar sees through this hypocrisy," Rabri quipped, echoing Tejashwi's recent digs at BJP-ruled states' crime surges and unfulfilled promises.