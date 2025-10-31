Bihar Election: NDA Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Rs 9,000 Aid For Farmers; Congress Terms Manifesto ‘String Of Lies'

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the NDA, wondering why Nitish Kumar did not himself announce the alliance’s manifesto. “Was he not in a position to do so?” Gehlot asked, alleging that the ruling alliance had failed to deliver over its 20-year tenure in the state. He claimed that the manifesto, released at a press conference that lasted barely 26 seconds, reflected the NDA’s fear of facing public scrutiny. “They should first publish a report card of their 20 years of governance before making fresh promises,” Gehlot said.