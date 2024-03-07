As the latest development right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spearheaded by Naveen Patnaik has dropped hints at a possible handshake with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after fifteen long years since quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) . Speculations intensified on Wednesday as the leaders of the BJD held an extensive meeting at the official residence of the chief minister.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the BJP counterparts gathered as well in Delhi to hold discussions related to electoral affairs.