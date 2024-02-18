Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharadchandra Pawar leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that it should not be portrayed as a 'family fight' if her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar becomes her opponent candidate for Baramati in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sule told the reporters, "How can this be a family fight? Anyone can contest elections in a democracy."

Ajit Pawar on Saturday hinted that his wife Sunetra Pawar might contest the election for his faction of NCP in the upcoming polls for the Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule bastion Baramati.