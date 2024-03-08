TDP Likely To Join NDA After 6 Years, Chief Chandrababu Naidu To Discuss Seat Sharing With Amit Shah Today

Amid speculations over the possible Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after six years since quitting, the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise an alliance and seat-sharing formula in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Before 2018, the TDP was part of the BJP-led NDA.
This was Naidu's second visit to Delhi to meet the BJP leadership in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
As per media reports, BJP president JP Nadda also attended the meeting. It has been reported that both TDP and BJP are open for the pre-poll handshake but the final decision entirely depends on reaching a mutually agreeable seat-sharing arrangement.
Naidu-Shah talks over seat-sharing on Friday
After yesterday's meeting, Naidu and Shah are scheduled to reconvene on Friday to seal the seat-sharing formula between the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena. The meeting will also be attended by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, as per reports.
According to news agency PTI, TDP leaders said any more delay in an alliance formation would not be beneficial as the elections are approaching, and any lingering ambiguity would confuse party workers and supporters.
TDP-BJD Alliance
Besides possible reconciliation with the BJP, speculations were also rife that the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal are also on the verge of finalising their alliance after both the parties held separate meetings on Wednesday and dropped hints of such a possibility, PTI reported.