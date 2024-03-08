Elections 2024 LIVE: AAP Launches Poll Campaign, All Eyes On Cong's Candidate List; PM Modi To Visit Assam

The Congress poll bugle for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the concluding rally of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on March 17, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally at Shivaji Park in the city. The yatra will enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12 and preparations for it are almost complete, said Patole.

“The concluding rally of the Nyay Yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17,” he said. The party has got all permissions for the rally, he said.

Patole said leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP group led by Sharad Pawar, will attend the event.

"We [Congress] will sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections there,” he said.