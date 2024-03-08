Elections 2024 LIVE: AAP Launches Poll Campaign, All Eyes On Cong's Candidate List; PM Modi To Visit Assam

JUST IN | Sudha Murthy Nominated To Rajya Sabha
AAP's Poll Campaign Launched
Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, launched party's poll campaign in Delhi today.
“Today, we are officially starting the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal might be thinking that a small caravan started in Ramleela ground around 12 years ago and in 10 years, AAP has become a national party,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said.
Congress To Sound Poll Bugle At Concluding Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra On March 17
The Congress poll bugle for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the concluding rally of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on March 17, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said.
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally at Shivaji Park in the city. The yatra will enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12 and preparations for it are almost complete, said Patole.
“The concluding rally of the Nyay Yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17,” he said. The party has got all permissions for the rally, he said.
Patole said leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP group led by Sharad Pawar, will attend the event.
"We [Congress] will sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections there,” he said.
'Iss Chunaav Mein Bhi Safai...': PM's Dig At Opposition
Sharing a light moment at the National Creators Award on Friday with a social media influencer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a vieled dig at the Opposition.
Malhar Kalambe, who received the first ever National Creators Award in the 'Swachhta Ambassador' category expressed his willingness to work with the PM in 'safai abhiyan'.
Responding to this, PM Modi said there is going to be a clean sweep in the upcoming elections too.
"...Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai [In this polls too there is going to be a clean sweep]," the PM told Kalambe to applause from the audience at the Bharat Mandapam venue in the National Capitial.
In Other News | PM Presents National Creators Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first ever National Creators Award on Friday at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and conferred social media personalities Ranveer Allahabadia aka 'BeerBiceps', Jaya Kishori among others.
While Ranveer Allahbadia got the 'Disruptor of the Year' award, Jaya Kishori was conferred the Best Creator for Social Change award. Read Full Report
Rahul Gandhi Resumes His Yatra From Gujarat's Dahod
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Gujarat's Dahod on Friday. Rahul Gandhi's 6,700-km 'Manipur to Mumbai' Yatra will pass through seven districts of Gujarat having sizable tribal population.
AAP To Launch Its Lok Sabha Campaign From Delhi Headquarters Today
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, will launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign of the party in Delhi on Friday. The two will launch the campaign in presence of other leaders and workers of AAP from the party headquarters on DDU Marg at noon, a party member said.
The AAP will fight the general election in collaboration with opposition bloc 'INDIA' partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.
In Punjab, however, both parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently.
The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three.
The party has got two constituencies in Gujarat - Bharuch, Jamnagar – and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress.
Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.
In Other News | Govt Slashes LPG Cylinder Price By Rs 100
On the occasion of Women's Day, the government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, adding that the move will "significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti." Full Report Here
'Some Spreading Fake Info...': Mamata Banerjee Speaks On Sandeshkhali Issue
Speaking on turbulent Sandeshkhali, where her party leaders are accused of sexual violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "people are spreading fake information" about the trouble-torn town.
Sandeshkhali has been hitting the headlines over allegations by scores of women against now-arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of land-grabbing and sexual violence.
ALSO READ | Storm Of Sandeshkhali...': PM Modi Slams TMC, Meets Women From Trouble-Torn Town
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested last week in a case pertaining to mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) when they had gone to search his premises in Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe. Read Full Report Here
'Dil Jeetne Aaya Hu...': PM Modi's Message To J&K In First Visit To Valley After 5 Yrs
Dil jeetne aaya hu (I have come to win hearts), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on his maiden visit to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
"2014 ke baad jab bhi aaya maine yehi kaha, main ye mehnat aapka dil jeetne ke liye kar raha hoon. Aur main dino din ye dekh raha hu ki main aapka dil jeetne ki disha me... sahi disha me jaa raha hu. Aapka dil main jeet paya hu, aur zyada jeetne ki koshish meri jaari rahegi, [whenever I have come here since 2014, I have always said that the hardwork I am doing is to win your hearts. And I have been able to win your hearts, I am on the right direction. I will work towards winning your hearts further]," PM Modi said. Read Full Report
LS Polls 2024: Ex-Andhra CM Naidu Meets Amit Shah Amid BJP-TDP Alliance Buzz
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and held talks over the possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the regional party for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, which will be held simultaneously in the state.
The TDP was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but exited in 2018 when Naidu was the state's chief minister.
BJP president JP Nadda was also part of the deliberations, sources cited in a PTI report said, adding that both parties are open to joining hands but a lot will depend on whether they reach a mutually agreeable seat-sharing arrangement.
PM Modi To Visit Assam Today, To Go To Kaziranga National Park
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam, beginning Friday.
Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that PM Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari.
PM Modi will arrive in Assam in the afternoon and will spend the night at Kaziranga National Park, CM Sarma said. "The next day, he will inaugurate the 125-foot tall statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, following which he will address a public meeting," Sarma said.
From the venue of the public meeting, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore, he added. After the function, he will leave for West Bengal, Sarma added.
Mohammed Shami To Contest LS Polls From Bengal On BJP Ticket?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly mulling fielding star cricketer Mohammed Shami from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Shami, who represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and plays domestic cricket for the state, has been reached out by the BJP leadership with the proposal, an indiatoday.in report said, adding that the cricketer is yet to make a decision.
Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Kerala's Wayanad
Sources said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be fielded from Kerala's Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday is said to have finalised the names of 40 candidates, including Rahul Gandhi's from Wayanad, for the upcoming general elections.
Congress' legislature party leader D Satheesan said the party will contest 16 seats in Kerala and four will be contested by its allies in the state.
"The CEC has taken a decision as to who are the candidates on the 16 seats. The AICC will announce the names of the candidates tomorrow," Satheesan said.
Rahul Gandhi will seek re-election from Kerala's Wayanad seat, according to the sources cited in a news agency PTI report.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release First Candidate List Today
The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday finalised the names of 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including that of Rahul Gandhi, sources said.
A total of 60 Lok Sabha seats from 11 states and union territories were discussed during deliberations at the CEC meeting which was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, sources cited in a PTI report said.
Discussions were held on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep.
PM Modi aunches Multiple Projects In Srinagar In First J&K Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made his first visit to Kashmir since his government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.
The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
PM Modi attended the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium and inaugurated initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date: When Will Poll Schedule Be Out?
As per information in multiple reports, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) is expected announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after the first week of March.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 : AAP's List Of 5 Candidates So Far
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 27 announced the names of candidates for five seats, including four for Delhi, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Kuldeep Kumar will contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency.
Click HERE For Full List Of AAP Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full First Candidate List Of BJP For Lok Sabha Polls
The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. The list includes 34 ministers who will be contesting for seats in the parliamentary polls.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to run from Varanasi, Smriti Irani will also be contesting again from Amethi. Additionally, Bansuri, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, will be making her debut in electoral politics.
Click HERE for full list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 or General Elections to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha in India are expected to take place in April and May, however, the schedule for the same is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ruling BJP-led NDA alliance is pitched against the newly formed opposition bloc of 'INDIA'.
As curiosity increases over the dates for the Lok Sabha elections due this year, sources have indicated that the ECI is likely to announce the poll schedule after the first week of March.
In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious, securing 353 out of 543 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) saw a marginal increase in seats but fell short of claiming the leader of the opposition status.