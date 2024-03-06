'Storm Of Sandeshkhali...': PM Modi Slams TMC, Meets Women From Trouble-Torn Town

Addressing the women's rally on Wednesday in Barasat, PM Modi said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali "is matter of shame." PM Modi also said that the BJP government has arranged a Women Helpline for easy registration of complaints, however, the TMC-led government of Bengal is not letting that operate.

"TMC government can never provide protection to women. Whereas, the BJP government has decided to award life imprisonment for heinous crimes like rape. For easy registration of women's complaints, we have arranged for a 'Women Helpine', but the TMC government is not letting it operate in West Bengal. This TMC govt can never work for the welfare of women...," PM Modi said.

