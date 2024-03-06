PM Modi To Launch India's First Underwater Metro In Kolkata Today; Rally In North 24 Parganas Later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today is on his highly anticipated visit to West Bengal, where he will inaugurate country's first underwater metro in Kolkata and later address a public rally in Barasat area of North 24 Parganas district, also the place where trouble-torn Sandeshkhali is situated.
PM Modi will be inaugurating the country's first underwater Metro section between Howrah Maidan and Kolkata's Esplanade.
State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the "tortured women" of Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by TMC leaders, will be present at the rally venue. "It is still not known whether the victims of Sandeshkhali will meet the prime minister or not," he said.
PM Modi In West Bengal | Key Updates
Country's First Underwater Metro
PM Modi landed in Kolkata on Tuesday evening and headed straight to Raj Bhawan, where he will stay the night, a senior state BJP leader said.
The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section features the country's first tunnel under a major river, with the Howrah Metro Station being the deepest (33 meters below the surface), one of its kind in the country, as per information given in a DD report.
The PM will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections, besides other projects.
-PM To Meet Sandeshkhali Victims?
After launching the projects in Kolkata, PM Modi will head to Barasat of North 24 Parganas in the afternoon to address a public rally. Sandeshkhali, which has been hitting headlines over allegations of land-grab and sexual violence by several women on TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, is also situated in North 24 Parganas.
It is still not known whether the victims of Sandeshkhali will meet the prime minister or not, he said.
Last week, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that if the "tortured women" express their willingness to meet the prime minister, the party will facilitate a meeting.
The prime minister's rally takes place two days before International Women's Day.
Last week, PM Modi addressed two rallies in West Bengal, one each at Arambagh in Hooghly district and Krishnanagar in Nadia district. He slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over "atrocities on women" in Sandeshkhali and said that the entire country is seething with anger over the issue, and called upon people to ensure her party's defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.