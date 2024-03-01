PM Modi On 2-Day Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar Trip From Today | What's On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar from today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 2,40,700 crore.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi's trip will begin with Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where he will participate in a public programme to launch projects worth Rs 35,700 crore.
On Saturday, March 2, PM Modi is scheduled to leave Jharkhand in the afternoon for West Bengal, where he will participate in a public programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district to inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore.
At 5.15 pm on Saturday, the prime minister will reach Begusarai in Bihar where he will participate in a public programme and inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400, the statement added.
PM Modi Jharkhand Trip Schedule
-On March 1, around 11 am, the prime minister will reach Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand and participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand, the PMO statement said.
-The developmental projects are related to fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors.
-PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant, developed at a cost of over Rs 8,900 crore, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector.
ALSO READ | PM Modi Likely To Visit Sandeshkhali During March 6 Bengal Trip, BJP Says ‘If Sisters Want…’
-PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation of several rail projects worth over Rs 17,600 crore in the state.
-The projects include third and fourth lines connecting Sone Nagar and Andal, Tori-Shivpur first and second, and Biratoli-Shivpur third line, Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line and Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others.
-PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation important power projects in Jharkhand including the Unit 1 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Chatra. Developed at more than Rs 7500 crore, the project is expected to improve power supply in the region, PMO said.
-In accordance with the 'PM Gatishakti Master Plan', PM Modi will inaugurate the North Urimari Coal Handling Plant of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) in Ramgarh district.
PM Modi West Bengal and Bihar Trip Schedule
-The prime minister will reach West Bengal on Saturday, March 2, to participate in a public programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore.
-"On March 2, around 10.30 am, the prime minister will reach Krishnanagar in Nadia district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. At 2.30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad in Bihar," the statement said.
ALSO READ | PM Will Address Rally In Barasat On March 6: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar
Advertisement
-At 5.15 pm, the prime minister will reach Begusarai in Bihar where he will participate in a public programme and inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400, the statement added.