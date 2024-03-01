PM Modi On 2-Day Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar Trip From Today | What's On Agenda

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi's trip will begin with Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where he will participate in a public programme to launch projects worth Rs 35,700 crore.

On Saturday, March 2, PM Modi is scheduled to leave Jharkhand in the afternoon for West Bengal, where he will participate in a public programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district to inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore.