PM Modi Likely To Visit Sandeshkhali During March 6 Bengal Trip, BJP Says ‘If Sisters Want…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at a women's gathering in Barasat, located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on March 6.

Reportedly, he might also have a meeting with the distressed women of Sandeshkhali, as implied by the state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday.

Majumdar told the media, "If the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali want to meet PM Modi, we will definitely arrange it."