Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Announces Candidates For 4 Delhi Seats, 1 For Haryana | Check List

AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, while Somnath Bharti will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

Outlook Web Desk

February 27, 2024

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with cabinet ministers and party legislators leaves after visiting Rajghat to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, in Delhi, Monday. Photo: PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of candidates some seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kuldeep Kumar will contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are expected to take place in April-May this year. Delhi has a total seven Lok Sabha constituencies, while Haryana has 10.

  • Full List Of Delhi, Haryana Candidates Announced By AAP So Far

Delhi

Constituence - Candidate

1. East Delhi - Kuldeep Kumar

2. New Delhi - Somnath Bharti

3. South Delhi - Sahiram Pahalwan

4. West Delhi - Mahabal Mishra

Haryana

Constituence - Candidate

1.Kurukshetra - Sushil Gupta

When Is Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

There is a lot of curiosity already on the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, schedule of which is expected to be announced after the first week of March, as per multiple reports.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won all seven seats.

