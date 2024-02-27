Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Announces Candidates For 4 Delhi Seats, 1 For Haryana | Check List

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of candidates some seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kuldeep Kumar will contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 are expected to take place in April-May this year. Delhi has a total seven Lok Sabha constituencies, while Haryana has 10.
Full List Of Delhi, Haryana Candidates Announced By AAP So Far
Delhi
Constituence - Candidate
1. East Delhi - Kuldeep Kumar
2. New Delhi - Somnath Bharti
3. South Delhi - Sahiram Pahalwan
4. West Delhi - Mahabal Mishra
Haryana
Constituence - Candidate
1.Kurukshetra - Sushil Gupta
When Is Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
There is a lot of curiosity already on the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, schedule of which is expected to be announced after the first week of March, as per multiple reports.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won all seven seats.