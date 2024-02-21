Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Likely To Be Announced After March 9: Reports

The Lok Sabha or general elections to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha in India are expected to take place in April and May.

As part of preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and simultaneous assembly polls in a, a team of officials from ECI is undertaking back-to-back visits to states, a news18.com report mentioned.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Polls On April 16? Delhi Election Officer Clarifies After Internal Note Sparks Buzz