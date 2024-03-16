National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates LIVE Update: Election Commission To Announce Schedule At 3 PM Today; PM Modi To Address Rally In Telangana

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates LIVE News: The Election Commission is supposed to announce the poll schedule for Lok Sabha and 4 state assemblies at 3 pm through a press conference. As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 comes near, political parties are taking out big rallies like that of PM Narendra Modi, who visited 3 southern states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in one day on March 15. Stay updated with the live coverage and updates on Elections 2024 by Outlook India.