Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates LIVE updates:
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha in the upcoming months of April and May. The Election Commission of India will be announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16.
The major political parties have begun announcing their candidate lists resulting in some noteworthy rivalries in iconic Lok Sabha seats across the country. The two main Rivals being NDA-backed allies against opposition alliance INDIA bloc members. INDIA bloc members including Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have decided to go solo in some states.
In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the the BJP-led NDA won 353 out of 543 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates LIVE updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In Telangana
Hours before the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule is announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a BJP rally in Nagarkurnool, Telangana on Saturday.
On Friday evening, Modi held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Hyderabad. The Telangana BJP has stated that Modi will also attend another rally in Jagtial on March 18.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Releasing DA Ahead Of LS Polls
The Andhra Pradesh government issued orders on Friday night to release dearness allowance to employees for various time periods less than a day before the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections schedule was announced.
Special chief secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat issued a government order (GO) for the release of DA to government employees from July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2021. He also issued orders for the release of DA starting from January 1, 2022, for eligible government employees.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates LIVE updates: ED Arrests BRS leader K Kavitha In Hyderabad, Brings To Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate arrested BRS leader K Kavitha on Friday after conducting a raid at her premises in Hyderabad and she was then taken to Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Kavitha's legal team reportedly argued that the arrest was unlawful as her petition against the ED summons was scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court on March 19.
During the search, ED officials noted that around 20 individuals entered Kavitha's house and caused a disturbance, resulting in a delay in their proceedings. The ED also confiscated five mobile phones during the search.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates LIVE updates: Odia Actor Arindam Roy Quits BJD, Joins BJP
Popular Odia actor Arindam Roy along with several others officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhubaneswar. In the presence of Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, the event took place at the BJP headquarters.
Actor Arindam Roy told the reporters, "I have joined BJP after being inspired by PM Narendra Modi and will work hard to strengthen the party. While I was in BJD, tried several times to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, but unfortunately due to party politics couldn't get the opportunity to meet him".
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates LIVE updates: Samajwadi Party Announces 6 Candidates, TMC 1 In Uttar Pradesh
The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced the list of 6 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh.
SP on their X handle announced the names along with their constituencies-Yashveer Singh - Bijnor,
Manoj Kumar - Nagina,
Bhanu Pratap Singh - Meerut,
Bijendra Singh - Aligarh,
Jasveer Valmiki - Hathras,
Daroga Saroj - Lalganj
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during her Kolkata rally on March 10 announced that her party is in talks with SP for a seat in UP. The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to TMC which fielded Laliteshpati Tripathi from the constituency.
How To Register For Voting In Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
First time voters can go to Election Commission website to enrol themselves and fill Form 6 to et their voter ID cards to become eligible for voting in elections.
Meanwhile overseas voters should fill up form 6A. For For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7 and for shifting of Residence/Correction of Entries in Existing Electoral Roll/Replacement of EPIC Marking of PwD fill up form 8.
Who Are Eligible To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
The Indian citizens who are above the age of 18 are eligible to register their names in the voter list. Once the name is registered and the citizen receives their voter ID card, they are eligible to vote in the elections.
Where To Watch Lok Sabha Election Dates Announcement?
To watch the press conference held by the Election Commission to announce the Lok Sabha Election 2024, please check this website - elections24.eci.gov.in
When Are Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
The official dates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is not announced yet but based on the timeline of previous general assembly poll years, it is expected to take place in April and May.
The Election Commission of India will announce the dates on March 16 at 3 pm through a press conference from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.
Total Lok Sabha seats In India
The country is divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, and each constituency elects one member. The eligible voters directly elect the members of the Lok Sabha during the Lok Sabha elections, which occur every five years.
The President of India has the authority to select up to two individuals from the Anglo-Indian community to serve as representatives. Notably, certain seats in the Lok Sabha are set aside for members belonging to the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Read More.