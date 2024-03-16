Elections

When, Where To Watch ECI Lok Sabha Election Schedule Announcement

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and the newly appointed Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will together address the press conference at 3pm

Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
The Election Commission of India (ECI)
The Election Commission Of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a televised conference at 3pm today.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and the newly appointed Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will together address the press conference, according to a post shared on X.

In a social media post, a spokesperson of the ECI said schedules of polls in “some State Assemblies” will also be announced simultaneously.

Four states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, will have their state election schedules released.

The conference will also be live streamed on ECI’s social media platforms and Youtube channel.

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar with the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar - PTI
In 2019, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10, with seven-phased voting held from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23.

