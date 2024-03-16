The Election Commission Of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a televised conference at 3pm today.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and the newly appointed Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will together address the press conference, according to a post shared on X.
In a social media post, a spokesperson of the ECI said schedules of polls in “some State Assemblies” will also be announced simultaneously.
Four states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, will have their state election schedules released.
Advertisement
In 2019, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10, with seven-phased voting held from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23.