Model Code Of Conduct To Come Into Effect After Poll Schedule Announcement | Know About It

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said the Mode Code of Conduct would come into effect once the poll schedule is announced for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.
“No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic,” ECI said.
The Commission also said criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work.
Advertisement
“Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided,” it said.
The ECI has also urged political parties to refrain from caste or communal feelings for securing votes.
“Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda,” it said.
The Commission has also urged all political parties and candidates to avoid scrupulously all activities which are “corrupt practices”.
Advertisement
“…offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station,” it said.
It has also said the right of every individual for peaceful and undisturbed home-life shall be respected, however much the political parties or candidates may resent his political opinions or activities.
“Organizing demonstrations or picketing before the houses of individuals by way of protesting against their opinions or activities shall not be resorted to under any circumstances,” it said.
It has also said: “No political party or candidate shall permit its or his followers to make use of any individual’s land, building, compound wall etc., without his permission for erecting flag-staffs, suspending banners, pasting notices, writing slogans etc.”
The Election Commission also said processions shall not be taken out by one party along places at which meetings are held by another party.
It has also urged the party or candidate to inform the local police authorities of the venue and time any proposed meeting well in time so as to enable the police to make necessary arrangements for controlling traffic and maintaining peace and order.
Advertisement
The Commission has also said there is needs to be a permission from the authorities for the use of loudspeakers in their campaigns.
“If permission or license is to be obtained for the use of loudspeakers or any other facility in connection with any proposed meeting, the party or candidate shall apply to the authority concerned well in advance and obtain such permission or license,” it said.
The Commission has also said the party in power whether at the Centre or in the State or States concerned, shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign.
Advertisement
It said the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel during the electioneering work.
It has also said the rest houses, dak bungalows or other Government accommodation shall not be monopolized by the party in power or its candidates.