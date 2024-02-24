'No Dates Announced' Says ECI As Fake WhatsApp Message Circulating On Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a statement cautioning the public about a fake WhatsApp message circulating regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Commission clarified that no official dates have been announced yet and urged people to disregard the misinformation.
In a social media post, the ECI stated, "A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024. FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference."
ECI is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections after March 13. The Election Commission teams are currently on the field, evaluating the election preparedness of various states, and are expected to conclude their assessment by March 13.
Simultaneously, ECI officials are actively participating in meetings with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from different states to address potential challenges ahead of the elections. The discussions primarily focus on practical issues such as the transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the deployment of security personnel, and monitoring activities along state borders.
The Election Commission has instructed state governments to prevent officers from being transferred to another district within the same parliamentary constituency after completing three years in their current posting.