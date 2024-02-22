Lok Sabha Election 2024: State-Wise Seats To Voter ID Registration | Some FAQs Answered

-The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are due this year and political developments are already taking place back-to-back in the run up to the same, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government targeting a 400-mark this time and the Opposition bloc 'INDIA' hoping to stay together to take on the saffron party.
With curiousity increasing over the dates for the Lok Sabha elections due this year, sources indicate that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.
As we approach the election season, we answer a few frequently asked queries over the Lok Sabha polls below:
ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Likely To Be Announced After March 9: Reports
Lok Sabha Seats In India State-Wise
The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years. The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
As per the order issued by the Delimitation Commission in 2008 , 412 are general, 84 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 seats for the Scheduled Tribes. Earlier it was 79 and 41 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively.
|S.NO.
|HOUSE/STATE and Uts
|FROM
|TO
|LOKSABHA SEAT
|ASSEMBLY SEAT
|RAJYA SABHA SEAT
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|12.06.2019
|11.06.2024
|25
|175
|11
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|03.06.2019
|02.06.2024
|2
|60
|1
|3
|ASSAM
|21.05.2021
|20.05.2026
|14
|126
|7
|4
|BIHAR
|23.11.2020
|22.11.2025
|40
|243
|16
|5
|CHHATISGARH
|04.01.2019
|03.01.2024
|11
|90
|5
|6
|GOA
|15.03.2022
|14.03.2027
|2
|40
|1
|7
|GUJARAT
|20.12.2022
|19.12.2027
|26
|182
|11
|8
|HARYANA
|04.11.2019
|03.11.2024
|10
|90
|5
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|04.01.2023
|03.01.2028
|4
|68
|3
|10
|JHARKHAND
|06.01.2020
|05.01.2025
|14
|81
|6
|11
|KARNATAKA
|25.05.2018
|24.05.2023
|28
|224
|12
|12
|KERALA
|24.05.2021
|23.05.2026
|20
|140
|9
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|07.01.2019
|06.01.2024
|29
|230
|11
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|27.11.2019
|26.11.2024
|48
|288
|19
|15
|MANIPUR
|14.03.2022
|13.03.2027
|2
|60
|1
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|06.03.2023
|05.03.2028
|2
|60
|1
|17
|MIZORAM
|18.12.2018
|17.12.2023
|1
|40
|1
|18
|NAGALAND
|20.03.2023
|19.03.2028
|1
|60
|1
|19
|NCT DELHI
|24.02.2020
|23.02.2025
|7
|70
|3
|20
|ODISHA
|25.06.2019
|24.06.2024
|21
|147
|10
|21
|PUDUCHERRY
|16.06.2021
|15.06.2026
|1
|30
|1
|22
|PUNJAB
|17.03.2022
|16.03.2027
|13
|117
|7
|23
|RAJASTHAN
|15.01.2019
|14.01.2024
|25
|200
|10
|24
|SIKKIM
|03.06.2019
|02.06.2024
|1
|32
|1
|25
|TAMIL NADU
|11.05.2021
|10.05.2026
|39
|234
|18
|26
|TELANGANA
|17.01.2019
|16.01.2024
|17
|119
|7
|27
|TRIPURA
|24.03.2023
|23.03.2028
|2
|60
|1
|28
|UTTAR PRADESH
|23.05.2022
|22.05.2027
|80
|403
|31
|29
|UTTARAKHAND
|29.03.2022
|28.03.2027
|5
|70
|3
|30
|UT OF JAMMU & KASHMIR
|--
|--
|5
|90
|4
|31
|WEST BENGAL
|08.05.2021
|07.05.2026
|42
|294
|16
|One seat each for UTs of ANI, CH, DNH, DD, LKD and Ladakh
|6
|Nominated Members in Rajya Sabha
|12
|Nominated Members in Lok Sabha
|2
|Total Lok Sabha Seats *545
|Total Assembly Seats4123
|Total Rajya Sabha Seats 245**
When is Lok Sabha Election 2024
Sources indicate that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.
The Lok Sabha or general elections to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha in India are expected to take place in April and May.
As part of preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and simultaneous assembly polls in a, a team of officials from ECI is undertaking back-to-back visits to states, a news18.com report mentioned.
ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Polls On April 16? Delhi Election Officer Clarifies After Internal Note Sparks Buzz
As per sources cited in the report, ECI representatives will be meeting government officials between March 8 and 9 to ask about the Jammu and Kashmir security situation and the availability of forces.
Election Commission of India Voter ID
Those who have turned 18 are eligible to vote in elections. An eligible person can enroll themselves as voters and subsequently get their Voter IDs by following the procedure mentioned here.
One can vote only if their name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll).
How Do I Register To Vote Online?
General Voters need to fill Form 6 (Link to online form). This is only for the Registration of new voters.
Overseas Voter need to fill form 6A (Link to online form)
For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7 (link to online form)
Form 8 (Link to online form) needs to be filled for shifting of Residence/Correction of Entries in Existing Electoral Roll/Replacement of EPIC Marking of PwD.