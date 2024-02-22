National

Lok Sabha Election 2024: State-Wise Seats To Voter ID Registration | Some FAQs Answered

Lok Sabha Election 2024: With curiosity increasing over the dates for the Lok Sabha elections due this year, sources indicate that the Election Commission of India's (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.

February 22, 2024

Dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are likely to be announced in March Photo: File image
-The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are due this year and political developments are already taking place back-to-back in the run up to the same, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government targeting a 400-mark this time and the Opposition bloc 'INDIA' hoping to stay together to take on the saffron party.

With curiousity increasing over the dates for the Lok Sabha elections due this year, sources indicate that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.

As we approach the election season, we answer a few frequently asked queries over the Lok Sabha polls below:

Lok Sabha Seats In India State-Wise

The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years. The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

As per the order issued by the Delimitation Commission in 2008 , 412 are general, 84 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 seats for the Scheduled Tribes. Earlier it was 79 and 41 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively.

S.NO.HOUSE/STATE and UtsFROMTOLOKSABHA SEATASSEMBLY SEATRAJYA SABHA SEAT
1ANDHRA PRADESH12.06.201911.06.20242517511
2ARUNACHAL PRADESH03.06.201902.06.20242601
3ASSAM21.05.202120.05.2026141267
4BIHAR23.11.202022.11.20254024316
5CHHATISGARH04.01.201903.01.202411905
6GOA15.03.202214.03.20272401
7GUJARAT20.12.202219.12.20272618211
8HARYANA04.11.201903.11.202410905
9HIMACHAL PRADESH04.01.202303.01.20284683
10JHARKHAND06.01.202005.01.202514816
11KARNATAKA25.05.201824.05.20232822412
12KERALA24.05.202123.05.2026201409
13MADHYA PRADESH07.01.201906.01.20242923011
14MAHARASHTRA27.11.201926.11.20244828819
15MANIPUR14.03.202213.03.20272601
16MEGHALAYA06.03.202305.03.20282601
17MIZORAM18.12.201817.12.20231401
18NAGALAND20.03.202319.03.20281601
19NCT DELHI24.02.202023.02.20257703
20ODISHA25.06.201924.06.20242114710
21PUDUCHERRY16.06.202115.06.20261301
22PUNJAB17.03.202216.03.2027131177
23RAJASTHAN15.01.201914.01.20242520010
24SIKKIM03.06.201902.06.20241321
25TAMIL NADU11.05.202110.05.20263923418
26TELANGANA17.01.201916.01.2024171197
27TRIPURA24.03.202323.03.20282601
28UTTAR PRADESH23.05.202222.05.20278040331
29UTTARAKHAND29.03.202228.03.20275703
30UT OF JAMMU & KASHMIR----5904
31WEST BENGAL08.05.202107.05.20264229416
One seat each for UTs of ANI, CH, DNH, DD, LKD and Ladakh6
Nominated Members in Rajya Sabha12
Nominated Members in Lok Sabha2
Total Lok Sabha Seats *545Total Assembly Seats4123Total Rajya Sabha Seats 245**

When is Lok Sabha Election 2024

Sources indicate that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.

The Lok Sabha or general elections to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha in India are expected to take place in April and May.

As part of preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and simultaneous assembly polls in a, a team of officials from ECI is undertaking back-to-back visits to states, a news18.com report mentioned.

As per sources cited in the report, ECI representatives will be meeting government officials between March 8 and 9 to ask about the Jammu and Kashmir security situation and the availability of forces.

Election Commission of India Voter ID

Those who have turned 18 are eligible to vote in elections. An eligible person can enroll themselves as voters and subsequently get their Voter IDs by following the procedure mentioned here.

One can vote only if their name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll).

How Do I Register To Vote Online?

