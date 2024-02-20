The Growing List Of Political Leaders Who Ditched INDIA Bloc for NDA-BJP, As Lok Sabha Polls Near

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is currently in the midst of a political upheaval as key figures and parties make the leap to join the BJP-led NDA. Congress heavyweight Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath have recently become the focus of attention amid speculations about their potential switch to the BJP. Despite denials from Congress leaders, Kamal Nath has yet to address these rumours.

Political Leaders Who Quit INDIA Bloc

Nitish Kumar- For the fourth time in the past 10 years, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Nitish Kumar on January 28, switched his political allegiance by quitting the INDIA coalition and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I have resigned as things were not working and the state of affairs within the ruling alliance [in Bihar] was not good. The government has also been dissolved," Nitish Kumar told the reporters after his resignation. The big switch came just a year after Kumar stated that he would rather die than think of re-aligning with BJP.

Congress leaders have asserted that Nitish Kumar’s exit will not have any adverse impact on INDIA bloc and is being seen as “good riddance”.