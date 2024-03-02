The BJP has revealed its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to run from Varanasi, as confirmed by party general secretary Vinod Tawde. The list includes 34 ministers who will be contesting for seats in the parliamentary polls.

Smriti Irani is set to contest from Amethi. Additionally, Bansuri, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, will be making her debut in electoral politics.