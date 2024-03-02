The BJP has revealed its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to run from Varanasi, as confirmed by party general secretary Vinod Tawde. The list includes 34 ministers who will be contesting for seats in the parliamentary polls.
Smriti Irani is set to contest from Amethi. Additionally, Bansuri, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, will be making her debut in electoral politics.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to contest in the upcoming elections from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. Additionally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been named as the candidate for the Porbandar seat.
Rajnath Singh is set to contest from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be vying for the Vidisha constituency.
34 ministers and 2 former chief ministers are part of the list. There are also 28 women, 47 leaders under 50 years old, and 57 members from the OBC community. Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation with 51 members, followed by West Bengal with 20, and Delhi with five.
Here is the full list of candidates: