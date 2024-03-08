President Nominates Sudha Murty To Rajya Sabha, PM Says 'Powerful Testament To 'Nari Shakti'

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, on the occasion of Women's Day.
Taking to microblogging platform X to make the announcement, PM Modi said Sudha Murty's "contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring"
"Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM Modi said.
Who Is Sudha Murty
Sudha Murty, born on August 19, 1950, is known for her contributions to education, literature, and philanthropy. Married to NR Narayana Murty, the co-founder of Infosys, he has gained immense recognition for her social work and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2006, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2023.
Initially trained in computer science and engineering, Sudha Murty transitioned into roles around education, social welfare, and public health. She is actively involved in the public health care initiatives of the Gates Foundation.