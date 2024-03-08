National

National Creators Award: Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaya Kishori, Ankit Baiyanpuria Among Winners | Full List

At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the 'Disruptor of the Year' award to Ranveer Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

March 8, 2024
Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, famous for his 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane' catchphrase, also received an award Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first ever National Creators Award on Friday at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and conferred social media personalities Ranveer Allahabadia aka 'BeerBiceps', Jaya Kishori among others.

While Ranveer Allahbadia got the 'Disruptor of the Year' award, Jaya Kishori was conferred the Best Creator for Social Change award. Favourite Travel Creator award went to Kamiya Jani and fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, famous for his 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane' catchphrase, also received an award.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others, as per a PIB release.

The winners were selected from more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. In the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award are in twenty categories: Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award; Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male & Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

National Creators Award | Full List Of Winners

  • The Disruptor of the Year: Ranveer Allahabadia aka 'BeerBiceps'

  • Favourite Travel Creator: Kamiya Jani

  • Best Creator for Social Change award: Jaya Kishori

  • Best International Creator: Drew Hicks

  • Cultural Ambassador of The Year: to Maithili Thakur

  • Best Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav Chaudhary

  • Favourite Green Champion: Pankti Pandey

  • Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe

  • Most Creative Creator - Female: Shraddha

  • Heritage Fashion Icon: Jahnvi Singh

  • Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

  • Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh

  • Best Creator in Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen)

  • Most Creative Creator-Male: RJ Raunac (Bauaa)

  • Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta

  • Best Nano Creator: Piyush Purohit

  • Best Micro Creator: Aridaman

  • Best Creator in Gaming Category: Nishchay

