Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first ever National Creators Award on Friday at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and conferred social media personalities Ranveer Allahabadia aka 'BeerBiceps', Jaya Kishori among others.
While Ranveer Allahbadia got the 'Disruptor of the Year' award, Jaya Kishori was conferred the Best Creator for Social Change award. Favourite Travel Creator award went to Kamiya Jani and fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, famous for his 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane' catchphrase, also received an award.
The National Creators Award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others, as per a PIB release.
The winners were selected from more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. In the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.
The award are in twenty categories: Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award; Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male & Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.
National Creators Award | Full List Of Winners
The Disruptor of the Year: Ranveer Allahabadia aka 'BeerBiceps'
Favourite Travel Creator: Kamiya Jani
Best Creator for Social Change award: Jaya Kishori
Best International Creator: Drew Hicks
Cultural Ambassador of The Year: to Maithili Thakur
Best Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav Chaudhary
Favourite Green Champion: Pankti Pandey
Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe
Most Creative Creator - Female: Shraddha
Heritage Fashion Icon: Jahnvi Singh
Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria
Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh
Best Creator in Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen)
Most Creative Creator-Male: RJ Raunac (Bauaa)
Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta
Best Nano Creator: Piyush Purohit
Best Micro Creator: Aridaman
Best Creator in Gaming Category: Nishchay