Congress Reveals First List Of 39 Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress party sets the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, unveiling a dynamic lineup of 39 candidates.

March 8, 2024
The Congress party released its initial list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The candidates were decided during a meeting held by the party's Central Election Committee in New Delhi. Notable figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary KC Venugopal attended the meeting, while Rahul Gandhi joined remotely via Zoom. The party will have another meeting on March 11 to finalise candidates for the remaining states.

In this initial list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 15 fall under the General category, while 24 represent SC, ST, OBC, and minority groups. The candidates span different age groups, with 12 below 50 years, 8 aged between 50 and 60, 12 in the 61-70 age range, and 7 in the 71-76 age group.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "We are in election mode. We are going on an aggressive path in the election campaign. Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It has reached Gujarat. It started in Manipur and it will conclude in Mumbai."

Here are the candidates announced:

From Chhattisgarh:

  • Jangrir-Champa: Shivkumar Dahariya

  • Korba: Jyotsana Mahant

  • Rajnandgaon: Bhupesh Baghel

  • Durg: Rajendra Sahu

  • Raipur: Vikas Upadhayay

  • Mahasamund: Tamrdhwaj Sahu

From Karnataka:

  • Bijapur: HR Algur

  • Haveri: Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math

  • Shivamogga: Geetha Shivarajkumar

  • Hassan: Shreyas Patel

  • Tumkur: SP Muddahanumegowda

  • Mandya: Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

  • Bangalore Rural: DK Suresh

From Kerala:

  • Kasaragod: Rajmohan Unnithan

  • Kannur: K Sudhakaran

  • Vadakara: Shafi Parambil

  • Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

  • Kozhikode: MK Raghavan

  • Palakkad: VK Sreekandan

  • Alathur (SC): Ramya Haridas

  • Thrissur: K Muraleedharan

  • Chalakudy: Benny Behanan

  • Ernakulam: Hibi Eden

  • Idukki: Dean Kuriakose

  • Alappuzha: KC Venugopal

  • Mavelikkara (SC): K Suresh

  • Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony

  • Attingal: Adoor Prakash

  • Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor

From Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep (ST): Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed

From Meghalaya

Shillong (ST): Vincent H Pala

Tura (ST): Saleng A Sangma

From Nagaland

Nagaland: S Supongmeren Jamir

From Sikkim

Sikkim: Gopal Chettri

From Telangana

Zahirabad: Suresh Kumar Shetkar

Nalgonda: Raghuveer Kunduru

Mahbubnagar: Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy

Mahabubabad (ST): Balram Naik Porika

From Tripura

Tripura West: Ashish Kumar Saha

"Our target is to win the maximum number of parliament seats for the Congress party and defeat PM Modi in the upcoming elections," Congress General Secretary KC after the announcement of the names.

