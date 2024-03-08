Congress Reveals First List Of 39 Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress party released its initial list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The candidates were decided during a meeting held by the party's Central Election Committee in New Delhi. Notable figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary KC Venugopal attended the meeting, while Rahul Gandhi joined remotely via Zoom. The party will have another meeting on March 11 to finalise candidates for the remaining states.