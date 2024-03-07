Dil jeetne aaya hu (I have come to win hearts), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on his maiden visit to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Making an address in Srinagar's Bakshi stadium after launching several project, PM Modi said that he has come to win hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he has been able to achieve that to an extent as well and would continue to do his hard work on that direction.

