Dil jeetne aaya hu (I have come to win hearts), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on his maiden visit to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Making an address in Srinagar's Bakshi stadium after launching several project, PM Modi said that he has come to win hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he has been able to achieve that to an extent as well and would continue to do his hard work on that direction.
"2014 ke baad jab bhi aaya maine yehi kaha, main ye mehnat aapka dil jeetne ke liye kar raha hoon. Aur main dino din ye dekh raha hu ki main aapka dil jeetne ki disha me... sahi disha me jaa raha hu. Aapka dil main jeet paya hu, aur zyada jeetne ki koshish meri jaari rahegi, [whenever I have come here since 2014, I have always said that the hardwork I am doing is to win your hearts. And I have been able to win your hearts, I am on the right direction. I will work towards winning your hearts further]," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address in J&K's Srinagar, said that the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world in the future.
He added that lotus, the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being everywhere in J&K is a "sign" of nature.
Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here, PM Modi said, adding that the logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus.
"Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP's symbol is also a lotus and Jammu & Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus..." PM Modi said.
'People Of J&K Misled In Name Of Article 370'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress and its allies "misled" the people of the Valley for decades in the name of Article 370. The Narendra Modi-led government in 2019 abrogated the Article 370 of the Indian Constitutionand bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
"This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did J&K benefit from Article 370 or were only a few political families taking advantage of it? The people of J&K have come to know the truth that they were misled," PM Modi said.
"J&K was kept in chains for the benefit of a few families. Today there is no 370, hence the talent of the youth of J&K is being fully respected and they are getting new opportunities. Today there are equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone here," he said.
"Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely," PM Modi said at the rally at the Bakshi stadium.
PM Modi Invokes 'Parivar' Debate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invoked the ongoing 'parivar' (Family) debate, saying that Jammu and Kashmir has been a huge victim of 'Parivarvad' (dynasty politics) and "corruption".
"J&K has been a huge victim of 'Parivarvad' and corruption. The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J&K Bank, by filling the bank with their relatives and nephews, these 'Parivarvadis' have ruined the bank. Due to mismanagement, the bank had incurred so much loss that all of you were in danger of losing thousands of crores of rupees," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that he has treated the people of J&K as his family and the same has been reciprocated by the people as well, adding that "main hoon Modi ka parivar [I am Modi's family] is in the hearts of Kashmiris.
PM Modi's statement was in reference with the massive 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign launched by the BJP in response to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's recent comment on the Prime Minister not having a family.
PM Modi said: "I have always treated the people of J&K as my family. The people of my family stay in my heart, and 'Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar' is in the hearts of Kashmiris. I promise that the development works in J&K will not stop at any cost.
"In the next few days, Ramazan is going to begin. I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Ramazan...Tomorrow, we will celebrate Maha Shivratri, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Maha Shivratri as well," he said.