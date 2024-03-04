BJP Bigwigs Put 'Modi Ka Parivar' On Social Media Bios In Response To Lalu Yadav | Here's What Happened

On Sunday, RLD's Lalu Yadav had commented on PM Modi's charge of dynasty politics against Opposition parties and said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?"

Addressing a rally of the INDIA Opposition bloc in Patna, the veteran politician said, "He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard after the death of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died,".