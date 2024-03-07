Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's First Visit To Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation Today, Heavy Security In Valley

Massive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's visit Srinagar visit takes place smoothly. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit as Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the prime minister's rally, has been draped in tricolour, officials said.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers all along the routes to be taken by PM Modi during his stay in Srinagar, while barricades have been established at many places to prevent movement of the people during his visit, officials said.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.

Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum river and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities, the officials said.