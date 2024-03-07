Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's First Visit To Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation Today, Heavy Security In Valley

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: This Tamil Nadu Town Has Decided To Boycott Polls | Know Why
Residents of Tirumangalam Municipality, a town in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, say that they have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections over Kappalur Toll Plaza.
The Residents, Traders Association and motorists allege that the toll plaza has been set up in violation of regulations.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former TMC Leader Tapas Roy Joins BJP
Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Roy, who had quit West Bengal's ruling party two days ago, joined the BJP on Wednesday. Tapas Roy had resigned as TMC MLA on Monday, citing "disillusionment" with the party leadership.
"I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC," Roy said, after being handed over the party flag from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari here.
The TMC, however, said Roy has abandoned his principles and ideologies in his quest for personal gains.
Stalin 'Conscience' Of INDIA Bloc, Will Give Number Of Seats We Seek: Tamil Nadu Congress Chief
Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday denied that seat-sharing talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were "dragging on", and expressed confidence that Chief Minister MK Stalin would allot them the desired number of seats for the upcoming Parliament elections.
Selvaperunthagai described Stalin as the "conscience" of the INDIA bloc and the "soul and conscience of the people of Tamil Nadu".
"Talks are not dragging; they are going on smoothly. Tamil Nadu CM is the soul and conscience of the people of TN and he is also the conscience of the INDIA alliance...an amicable decision will be arrived at (regarding seat-sharing)," news agency PTI quoted Selvaperunthagai as saying.
PM's X Post On Srinagar Visit
Prime Minister took to microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday and wrote that he will be in Srinagar on March 7 to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme.
"Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation," PM Modi said in his post.
Massive Security Arrangements For PM's Srinagar Visit
Massive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's visit Srinagar visit takes place smoothly. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit as Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the prime minister's rally, has been draped in tricolour, officials said.
Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers all along the routes to be taken by PM Modi during his stay in Srinagar, while barricades have been established at many places to prevent movement of the people during his visit, officials said.
Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.
Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum river and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities, the officials said.
PM Modi In Srinagar Today In First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today is making his first visit to Kashmir after his government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting in Srinagar today.
The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to an official statement, Modi will attend the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.
Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Announces Candidates For 4 Delhi Seats, 1 For Haryana | Check List
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 27 announced the names of candidates some seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kuldeep Kumar will contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency.
Click HERE For Full List Of AAP Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full First Candidate List Of BJP For Lok Sabha Polls
The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. The list includes 34 ministers who will be contesting for seats in the parliamentary polls.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to run from Varanasi, Smriti Irani will also be contesting again from Amethi. Additionally, Bansuri, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, will be making her debut in electoral politics.
Click HERE for full list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date: When Will Poll Schedule Be Out?
As per information in multiple reports, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) is expected announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after the first week of March.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: State-Wise Seats To Voter ID Registration | Some FAQs Answered
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are due this year and political developments are already taking place back-to-back in the run up to the same, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government targeting a 400-mark this time and the Opposition bloc 'INDIA' hoping to stay together to take on the saffron party.
With curiousity increasing over the dates for the Lok Sabha elections due this year, sources indicate that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.
The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years. The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
