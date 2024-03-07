Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP Days After Resigning As Calcutta HC Judge

Formet Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on Tuesday announced that he will be joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal was "synonymous with corruption" and he would fight it till the end.

