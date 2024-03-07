Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP Days After Resigning As Calcutta HC Judge

Formet Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on Tuesday announced that he will be joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.
Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal was "synonymous with corruption" and he would fight it till the end.
Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter on Tuesday to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam in the morning.
He joined the Calcutta High Court as an additional judge on May 2, 2018. He was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020.
While Gangopadhyay confirmed his BJP entry on Tuesday, he, however, refrained from giving a direct reply on whether he would contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Gangopadhyay's rulings on various education-related matters have stirred political debates. Gangopadhyay had hit headlines earlier this year for being in a tussle with a fellow judge over the institution of a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the issuance of caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category seats.
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had accused brother judge Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court division bench of pandering to the interests of West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) to overrule his order for a CBI probe.