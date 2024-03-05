As Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay Looks Set To Contest Lok Sabha Polls, Here Is A Look At His Past Comments 

Though Gangopadhyay did not specify which party he would be joining, West Bengal’s ruling party, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), shared on social media platforms an audio clip containing a voice resembling that of veteran politician Sisir Adhikari, saying that Gangopadhyay is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha in East Midnapore district.

Adhikari is the father of the Leader of the Opposition, the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Suvendu’s elder brother, Soumendu, is the BJP’s candidate from the neighbouring Kanthi Lok Sabha in the same district.

Outlook could not independently verify the voice but neither of the Adhikaris issued any statement denying it.