Elections

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Resigns As Calcutta HC Judge To Join BJP

Earlier, as many litigants and lawyers urged him to give his decision to resign a second thought, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said on Monday that he had completed his work as a judge and thus, wished to pursue several other things.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
PTI
Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid widespread speculation of him joining the BJP right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, judge of Calcutta High Court, today confirmed the same after tendering his resignation.

Addressing the reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Gangopadhyay said the official joining is likely to take place on March 7.

Earlier, as many litigants and lawyers urged him to give his decision to resign a second thought, Justice Gangopadhyay said on Monday that he had completed his work as a judge and thus, wished to pursue several other things.

Justice Gangopadhyay further added that he would divulge his future plans after his resignation.

About Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Justice Gangopadhyay practised law at the high court for 24 years.

According to data on the high court's website, he joined the Calcutta High Court as an additional judge on May 2, 2018 and was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020.

Many of his rulings on various education-related issues and scams in West Bengal stirred political debates and served justice to many.

Tags

BJP

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement