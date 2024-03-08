Govt Slashes LPG Cylinder Prices By Rs 100 On Occassion Of Women's Day

On the occasion of Women's Day, the government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, adding that the move will "significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."
"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he said.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) to 50 per cent of basic pay from the existing rate of 46 per cent effective from January 1 this year, benefitting over 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of general elections.
The Union Cabinet approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners from January 1, 2024, representing an increase of 4 percentage points over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said after a Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet also approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. The approved corpus will be used to build a high-end scalable AI ecosystem in public-private partnership mode.
"With an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore, one very ambitious India AI Mission that will encourage AI segment and ongoing research in this field...has been approved by the cabinet," news agency PTI quoted Goyal as saying.
The mission will be implemented through the IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).