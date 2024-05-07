Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Over 25% Turnout So Far With Bengal, Goa, MP Leading Charts; Modi, Kharge Among Voters

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Today Is 'Mahaparv' Of Democracy, Says Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani cast their votes in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
"Today, it is 'Mahaparv' of democracy. I appeal everyone to come out and vote to make democracy win," said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani after casting his vote in Ahmedabad
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE : Voter Turnout Percentage At 11 AM
Assam- 27.34%
Bihar- 24.41%
Chhattisgarh- 29.90%
Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu- 24.69%
Goa- 30.94%
Karnataka- 24.48%
Madhya Pradesh- 30.21%
Maharashtra- 18.18 %
Uttar Pradesh- 26.12%
West Bengal- 32.82%
Advertisement
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Voting LIVE: Actor Riteish Dekshmukh, Wife Genelia At Polling Booth
Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh were among the voters in Maharashtra on Tuesday during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. They cast votes at a polling booth in Latur. NDA has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare against INDIA Alliance's Kalge Shivaji Bandappa.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections Voting LIVE: Congress Chief Kharge Casts Vote
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at a polling station in Gundugurthi village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Congress has fielded filed Radhakrishna from Kalaburagi constituency and BJP has fielded Umesh G Jadhav.
"I have been casting votes for the last 50 years...In Karnataka, we are going to get a majority, as per the reports of DK Shivakumar. The Bengaluru seat was a little tough for us but we will get clarity once more data is received...", Kharge told reporters.
Advertisement
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections Voting LIVE: 9.45% Polling Till 9 AM
Approximately 9.45 per cent voter turnout was logged in Karnataka during the first two hours since voting began for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. This is the second phase of voting in Karnataka and 14 of the 28 seats are in the fray. The other 14 seats went to polls in the second phase on April 26.
Queues were seen at polling booths in most of these Lok Sabha segments in the northern districts of state with voters, mostly senior citizens, morning walkers and joggers, lining up to cast their votes early, with temperature expected to rise as the day progresses.
Out of 14 segments that are going to polls today, highest turnout of 11.39 per cent was recorded in Shimoga, followed by Uttara Kannada at 11.07 per cent, and least 8.27 per cent in Raichur.
Advertisement
Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours: EC Directs Political Parties
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday directed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice.
This is part of directives issued by the poll panel to political parties for responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders after taking cognisance of certain violations by them.
Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Polling Booth
Samajwadi Party (SP) President and party candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat Akhilesh Yadav and party candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat Dimple Yadav reach polling booth to cast their votes in UP's Saifai.
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voted For A 'Viksit Bharat', Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar seat Mansukh Mandaviya castd his vote at a polling booth in Bhavnagar.
"I have voted in the 'mahaparv' of democracy for development, for a 'viksit Bharat' and make Modi the prime minister for the third time. There is an excitement in entire Gujarat, and on its basis, I can say that the BJP will win over 370 seats and the NDA 400 plus seats," said Mansukh Mandaviya after casting his vote.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Supriya Sule Casts Vote In Baramati
NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Supriya Sule casts her vote at a polling booth in Baramati NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar from Baramati.
"I would just very humbly appeal to the voters to make sure that the entire election process from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari is smooth, no misuse of power or muscle or money should be there. Elections must be fair, just and peaceful all over India...", Sule told reporters.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Chief Kharge Casts Vote
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at a polling station in Gundugurthi village in Kalaburagi. Congress has filed Radhakrishna from Kalaburagi constituency and BJP has fielded Umesh G Jadhav.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Voting : How To Check Your Polling Booth
A voter can check the EPIC number on their Voter ID card to find out which polling booth they are supposed to vote at.
What is EPIC number?
The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code which is assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.
On any Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. One can also get the EPIC number from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).
How to find EPIC number online?
Open the official NVSP portal.
Under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.
Select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.
Fill the required details in to see the EPIC code.
How To Find Polling Booth With EPIC Number?
Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’
The booth details will be displayed on the screen of your device.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE News : What is NOTA
None of the Above (NOTA) in EVMs is an option for voters who do not wish to cast vote for any candidate. On the Ballot Units (BU), below the name of the last candidate, there is a button for NOTA option which allows voters who do not want to vote for any of the candidates to exercise the option.
Similarly, Postal Ballot Papers also have a NOTA Panel after the name of the last candidate. The symbol for NOTA as given below will be printed against the NOTA Panel.
'Election To Defeat Unemployment, Inflation...': Priyanka Gandhi Urges People To Vote
In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dear people of the country, this election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country. This is an election to defeat historic unemployment, rampant inflation, institutional corruption and economic crisis."
"Every single vote is important. Vote after giving it a deep thought and in large numbers, using your discretion. Vote for the future of you and your children," the Congress general secretary said.
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Casts Vote
PM Narendra Modi casted his vote at the Nishan Higher Secondary School polling booth in Ranip, Gujarat. He reached the polling booth soon after the polling began at 7 am.
"Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate", the prime minister told reporters after casting vote.
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Casts Vote
Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar constituency Amit Shah was seen showing the indelible ink on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout At 9 AM
Assam- 10.12%
Bihar- 10.03%
Chhattisgarh- 13.24 %
Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu- 10.13 %
Goa- 11.83%
Gujarat- 9.83%
Karnataka- 9.45%
Madhya Pradesh- 14.07%
Maharashtra- 6.64%
Uttar Pradesh- 11.13%
West Bengal- 14.60%
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Voting: 10.81% Turnout So Far
Hello, readers! Voting for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. As per the figures by the Election Commission of India (EC), West Bengal is leading the polling chart with over 15 percent turnout at 9 am. The approximate voter turnout stands at 10.81 per cent.
As we go ahead with Lok Sabha Phase 3 voting updates in this live blog, check out the previous top updates here.