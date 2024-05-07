Elections

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Over 25% Turnout So Far With Bengal, Goa, MP Leading Charts; Modi, Kharge Among Voters

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Over 25 percent turnout has been recorded till 11 AM in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections currently underway in 93 parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Polling began at 7 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the early voters. Among the key seats going to polls in the third phase, one is Gujarat's Gandhinagar where Home Minister Amit Shah is contesting against Sonal Ramanbhai Patel of the Congress, and another is Maharashtra's Baramati where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is fielded against his nephew Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar