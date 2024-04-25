National

'Do Shehzade' Have Come Together For Politics Of Appeasement: PM Modi Slams Rahul, Akhilesh

Modi addressed a rally here in support of the BJP candidates from Shahjahanpur and nearby Lok Sabha constituencies.

PTI
PM Modi hit out at the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that "do shehzade" (two princes) have come together for the politics of appeasement.

Without taking any names but in an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, "Can you expect development from the flop pair of 'Do ladkon ki jodi' (a pair of boys)?"

"Politics of appeasement is the biggest reason for the "do shehzade" to come together," he said.

