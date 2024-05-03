'Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat', PM Modi Tells Rahul, Kharge Hits Back With 'Abandoning Dignity' Jibe

Following Congress' announcement of fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi, where he lost the 2019 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left no stone unturned to verbally attack the Congress leader using his own words.
As Rahul Gandhi frequently said 'Daro Mat' to PM Modi while accusing the BJP government of misusing the central probe agencies to stifle the Opposition parties, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal on Friday, PM Modi also said Rahul Gandhi had 'run away' from Amethi for fear of defeat. 'Today I also want to tell him, Daro Mat (don't be afraid), Bhaago Mat (don't run)' the Prime Minister sneered.
PM Modi didn't spare Sonia Gandhi either, saying he had predicted that both mother and son would avoid contesting from their seats out of fear.
"I had said, their biggest leader will not dare to contest. She will run away out of fear. She ran to Rajasthan and from there entered Rajya Sabha. That is exactly what happened," he said.
"I had said that shehzade (Rahul Gandhi) is afraid of losing in Wayanad, and the moment voting ends, he will start looking for a third seat. Now even from Amethi, despite all his loyalists saying it, he panicked so much, he ran from there and is now looking towards Raebareli. These people keep going around telling people Daro Mat. Today I will also tell them... ji bhar ke kehta hoon. Arey daro mat, bhaago mat."
Besides PM Modi, other BJP leaders also strongly criticised the Amethi-Raebareli decision,
Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur said, "A while ago, Rahul Gandhi used to say 'daro mat, daro mat, daro mat'. Now his fear has taken him from Amethi to Wayanad and from Wayanad to Raebareli - the decision shows where all his fear of defeat is driving him. And the fear is also about whether he could lose both."
On PM Modi's jibe over Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli and not Amethi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "He indulges in petty talks and attacks by abandoning his dignity - there is no meaning in replying to them. Who is scared? Didn't (LK) Advani file nomination from two seats? Didn't (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee do it? He himself did it. Chhoti baatein karke wo chhota ban'na chahte hain."
Both Amethi and Reabareli will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.