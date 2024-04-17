Elections

In UP, Rahul Gandhi Predicts BJP's 'Winning' Chances, Answers The Amethi Doubt | Top Quotes

In Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi has "predicted" that the ruling party BJP will not win more than 150 seats. With just two days to go for the Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress leader also discussed the Amethi question.

With just two days to go for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken his chance at predicting BJP's winning chances in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference in Ghaziabad with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress leader stated that the ruling party will not win more than 150 seats.

"I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will be limited to 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving," stated Gandhi. Follow Election News LIVE Updates

Rahul Gandhi In UP: BJP's 'Warehouse of Corrupts', The Amethi Question and More

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would be contesting from Amethi. In response, the Congress leader stated that he would "abide with the party's decision" regarding the UP Seat.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested for the Lok Sabha Polls from Amethi. The Congress MP was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani, who won with 468,514 votes.

As the conference continued, Rahul Gandhi also took several hits at the BJP. Slamming the ruling party over the electoral bonds case, Rahul Gandhi stated that the whole party has turned into a "warehouse of corrupts".

Calling it the "biggest extortion scheme in the world", he also questioned why the names of the organisations who have money to the BJP and the dates of the transactions were hidden.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of "trying to do away with the constitution", unlike the Congress, which is "defending it".

Uttar Pradesh will be voting during all seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Indian National Congress and the Samajwadi Party have joined hands for the upcoming elections and will be contesting for 14 and 63 seats respectively.

