Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today; EC Orders X To Take Down Select 'Objectionable' Posts By Opposition Parties

Elections 2024 LIVE News: As the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is just two days away, political parties nationwide have reached the last stage of rigorous poll preparations. From holding rallies, meetings, and roadshows to releasing candidate lists, and poll manifestos- the election preparations are in full swing in every part of the country. Amid several debates over the Centre's repeated crackdowns on Opposition leaders, implementation of the contentious CAA, and the electoral bonds row, a high-octane electoral battle is all set to begin in less than two days. Follow Outlook to stay updated with all election-related developments.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
17 April 2024
17 April 2024
PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting | PTI

EC Bans Congress' Randeep Surjewala From Campaigning Over 'Vulgar'Remarks On Hema Malini

The Election Commission on Tuesday strongly criticised Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours.

This was the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.

The Election Commission had last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Malini.

Read full report here.

BJP MP Hema Malini (L) and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (R) | - PTI
BJP Slams Randeep Surjewala Over 'Vile, Sexist' Remarks On Hema Malini; Congress MP Hits Back With 'Twitsing Facts' Allegation| Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally in Tripura's Agartala today where he will join the BJP workers on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

EC Asks X (Formerly Twitter) To Take Down Select Posts Violating MCC

Right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued takedown order to social media platform X for select posts of YSR Congress, AAP, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of model code of conduct, the microblogging site said on Tuesday.

According to the apex poll body, the objectionable posts were in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) that bars criticising political parties based on any aspects of the private life of leaders or workers of other parties that are not connected with public activities or based on unverified allegations or distorted facts.

Election Commission of India(ECI) | - PTI
Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect After Poll Schedule Announcement | Know About It

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highlights

With two days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the nation is gearing up for the biggest festival of democracy. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.

As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.

To make voting more accessible for Indian voters, the election Commission announced the facility of home voting for voters aged above 85 and voters with physical disabilities of a 40 percent benchmark.

This year the apex poll body has also leveraged the social media superpower to create electoral awareness through several campaigns like 'Turning 18', 'You are the One'.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: 7 Must-Listen Audiobooks About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today; EC Orders X To Take Down Select 'Objectionable' Posts By Opposition Parties
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far