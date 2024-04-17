Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today; EC Orders X To Take Down Select 'Objectionable' Posts By Opposition Parties

Elections 2024 LIVE News: As the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is just two days away, political parties nationwide have reached the last stage of rigorous poll preparations. From holding rallies, meetings, and roadshows to releasing candidate lists, and poll manifestos- the election preparations are in full swing in every part of the country. Amid several debates over the Centre's repeated crackdowns on Opposition leaders, implementation of the contentious CAA, and the electoral bonds row, a high-octane electoral battle is all set to begin in less than two days. Follow Outlook to stay updated with all election-related developments.