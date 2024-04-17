Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today; EC Orders X To Take Down Select 'Objectionable' Posts By Opposition Parties

EC Bans Congress' Randeep Surjewala From Campaigning Over 'Vulgar'Remarks On Hema Malini
The Election Commission on Tuesday strongly criticised Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours.
This was the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.
The Election Commission had last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Malini.
Advertisement
PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally in Tripura's Agartala today where he will join the BJP workers on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Advertisement
EC Asks X (Formerly Twitter) To Take Down Select Posts Violating MCC
Right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued takedown order to social media platform X for select posts of YSR Congress, AAP, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of model code of conduct, the microblogging site said on Tuesday.
According to the apex poll body, the objectionable posts were in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) that bars criticising political parties based on any aspects of the private life of leaders or workers of other parties that are not connected with public activities or based on unverified allegations or distorted facts.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highlights
With two days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the nation is gearing up for the biggest festival of democracy. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.
As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
To make voting more accessible for Indian voters, the election Commission announced the facility of home voting for voters aged above 85 and voters with physical disabilities of a 40 percent benchmark.
This year the apex poll body has also leveraged the social media superpower to create electoral awareness through several campaigns like 'Turning 18', 'You are the One'.