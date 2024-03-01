Election Commission's Advisory For Lok Sabha Polls: No Appeals Based On Caste Or Communal Sentiments Allowed

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, emphasising that political appeals based on caste or communal sentiments are strictly prohibited. The advisory cautions against activities that may escalate differences or create tension among diverse groups, urging parties to refrain from making false statements or unverified allegations to mislead voters.
Highlighting the importance of maintaining ethical campaigning, the ECI advisory discourages criticisms of opponents' private lives unrelated to public activities, stressing against low-level personal attacks. Places of worship, including temples, mosques, churches, and gurudwaras, are not to be utilised for election propaganda, with explicit guidelines against ridiculing the relationship between devotees and deities.
Furthermore, the advisory urges parties and candidates to uphold the honor and dignity of women, avoiding deeds, actions, or utterances that could be construed as offensive. The ECI also cautions against sharing unverified and misleading advertisements in the media, emphasising the distinction between advertisements and news items.
In the context of social media, the advisory explicitly prohibits posts that vilify or insult rivals, ensuring that content shared aligns with standards of decency. With the Lok Sabha elections expected in March, April, and May, the ECI is anticipated to announce the schedule by mid-March, pending official confirmation of dates.