National

Election Commission's Advisory For Lok Sabha Polls: No Appeals Based On Caste Or Communal Sentiments Allowed

The Election Commission of India has issued a strict advisory for political parties, candidates, and campaigners, prohibiting appeals based on caste or communal sentiments, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
The Election Commission of India has issued a stern advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
info_icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, emphasising that political appeals based on caste or communal sentiments are strictly prohibited. The advisory cautions against activities that may escalate differences or create tension among diverse groups, urging parties to refrain from making false statements or unverified allegations to mislead voters.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining ethical campaigning, the ECI advisory discourages criticisms of opponents' private lives unrelated to public activities, stressing against low-level personal attacks. Places of worship, including temples, mosques, churches, and gurudwaras, are not to be utilised for election propaganda, with explicit guidelines against ridiculing the relationship between devotees and deities.

Furthermore, the advisory urges parties and candidates to uphold the honor and dignity of women, avoiding deeds, actions, or utterances that could be construed as offensive. The ECI also cautions against sharing unverified and misleading advertisements in the media, emphasising the distinction between advertisements and news items.

In the context of social media, the advisory explicitly prohibits posts that vilify or insult rivals, ensuring that content shared aligns with standards of decency. With the Lok Sabha elections expected in March, April, and May, the ECI is anticipated to announce the schedule by mid-March, pending official confirmation of dates.

Tags

Election Commission

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement