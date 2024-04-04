BJP Slams Randeep Surjewala Over 'Vile, Sexist' Remarks On Hema Malini; Congress MP Hits Back With 'Twitsing Facts' Allegation| Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday came down heavily on Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over making 'vile, sexist' remarks against the ruling party's MP Hema Malini, which allegedly highlighted the opposition party's misogynistic behavior that disrespects women.
Hema Malini is the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.
Congress makes vile, sexist comment: BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya
Sharing an undated video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the Congress MP purportedly making objectionable remarks about Hema Malini, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general."
"This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," he further added.
Reactions from other BJP leaders
In view of Surjewala's alleged remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also verbally attacked him saying women would teach them a strong lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"When the opposition is not able to find any candidate against Hema Malini ji, it is now using derogatory language against her," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.
Furthermore, reiterating the recent incident involving Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remarks against Bollywood actress and BJP's poll candidate Kangana Ranaut, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the only identity of the Congress was disrespecting "nari shakti".
However, the objectionable Instagram post was later deleted from Shrinate's handle and she claimed it was posted by somebody who had access to her accounts.
'Twisting facts, spreading lies': Surjewala hits back
Retaliating to BJP's allegations, Surjewala accused the ruling party of "twisting facts and spreading lies".
Sharing another clipping from the same video, the Congress MP said he respects Hema Malini because she is "married to Dharmendra ji, she is our bahu".
"My intention was not to insult Hema Malini ji or to hurt anybody. That's why I clearly said we respect Hema Malini ji. The BJP is anti-women, so it sees everything from its misogyny-tinted glasses and conveniently spreads lies," Surjewala said in his post.
"These pawns of BJP never asked the Prime Minister why he said '50 crore ki girlfriend', called a woman MP 'Surpanakha', trolled a woman Chief Minister, used the expression 'Congress's widow' and described the Congress leadership as a 'jersey cow'," he further added.