Congress Fields Rahul Gandhi From Rae Bareli, Kishori Lal Sharma From Amethi

The Congress on Friday announced the names of its two most-anticipated candidates from Lok Sabha seats Rae Bareli and Amethi - Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma.
The Rae Bareli constituency was held by Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi earlier and has been a party stronghold for years.
While Amethi was held by Rahul Gandhi earlier until he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.
Kishori Lal Sharma is a close aide of the Gandhi family and was the key man who looked after the two key constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.
The two will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.
Rahul Gandhi has already contested in Wayanad constituency for Lok Sabha elections where the voting took place on April 26.
The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 and he remained the member of Parliament from there for three consecutive terms till 2019. He currently represents Kerala's Wayanad constituency from where he has contested this time also.
The Rae Bareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024 and is considered as the traditional pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family.
Prior to this, Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999.
The seat has previously been represented by Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
The Congress has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA bloc and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The Lok Sabha elections voting began on April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.