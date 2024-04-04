Robert Vadra Hints At Joining Active Politics, May Contest LS Polls From Amethi

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has hinted at joining active politics. He said the people of Amethi are upset with sitting MP Smriti Irani and want a member of the Gandhi family to contest from the seat.
He said the people of Amethi expect him to make his political debut from the constituency, ANI reported.
"Whoever represents Rae Bareli or Amethi must work for the progress of people, their security and should not play politics of discrimination. The people of Amethi are very upset with their current Member of Parliament," Vadra was quoted as saying.
"They believe that they made a mistake as she doesn't visit (her constituency) often. She does not think about the progress of the area. She only cares about levelling accusations against the Gandhi family, demeaning them and misusing her power," he was quoted as saying.
Vadra also said for years, the Gandhi family has worked hard for the people of Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, and Jagdishpur.
"People of Amethi feel that they made a mistake by electing Smriti Irani and want a Gandhi family member to return. In fact, they even expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a Member of Parliament," he said, as per the report.
"People know how much effort we made... They connect with me on social media, meet me outside my office, celebrate my birthday," he added.
This is not the first time Robert Vadra has hinted at joining politics.
In July 2022, Vadra said he would consider joining active politics if people would want that.
The Congress is yet to reveal its candidates on party strongholds including Rae Bareli and Amethi. There are reports that Priyanka Gandhi could contest from Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, which has traditionally been a bastion of Congress.