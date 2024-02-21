INDIA Bloc's UP Seat Sharing Pact Finalised: SP To Contest On 62 seats, Congress Gets 17

Seat-sharing has been finalised between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP set to contest on 62 seats and the Congress on 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

Initially, Akhilesh had offered the Congress 11 seats, which was later increased to 15 before finally settling on 17 seats as his last offer.

This is a much-needed boost for the opposition bloc, which has struggled to stay united since its formation last June. Seat-sharing disagreements have been a major challenge.

