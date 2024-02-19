'Won't Participate Till Seat-Sharing Finalised': SP Chief Akhilesh On Joining Rahul's Yatra In UP

In what makes cracks within Opposition bloc INDIA more visible, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that his party will not participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in its Uttar Pradesh leg till seat-sharing is finalised.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj at around 4.00 pm on Sunday and is headed to Amethi today.
Prior to Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has also shown displeasure over delayed seat-sharing talks with the Congress and decided to go solo for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year.
The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.
Reports citing sources said Samajwadi Party has expressed that it is only willing to let Congress contest on 15 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress won only one seat - Raebareli - in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in UP's Amethi.
In 2019, Samajwadi had refrained from contesting in Amethi and Rae Bareli as a courtesy gesture for the Congress, however, this time around, the party has taken a firm stand, offering 15 seats to the Congress, an NDTV report mentioned, adding that SP is adamant that the Congress can't fight on any other seats if the alliance stands.