'Won't Participate Till Seat-Sharing Finalised': SP Chief Akhilesh On Joining Rahul's Yatra In UP

Reports citing sources said Samajwadi Party has expressed that it is only willing to let Congress contest on 15 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress won only one seat - Raebareli - in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in UP's Amethi.

In 2019, Samajwadi had refrained from contesting in Amethi and Rae Bareli as a courtesy gesture for the Congress, however, this time around, the party has taken a firm stand, offering 15 seats to the Congress, an NDTV report mentioned, adding that SP is adamant that the Congress can't fight on any other seats if the alliance stands.