National

BJP-Congress Faceoff In UP's Amethi Today With Both Smriti, Rahul In Town

Both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Smriti Irani will be in UP's Amethi, which the former represented before being defeated by the latter in 2019 elections

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 19, 2024

L: BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani | R: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi Photo: X/@BJP4India | @bharatjodo
info-icon

Uttar Pradesh's Amethi is set to witness a Congress-BJP faceoff as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the town today, coinciding with Union minister Smriti Irani's four-day visit to the town which is also her parliamentary constituency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years before he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

This will perhaps be the only second time since 2019 that the two leaders will be in Amethi at the same time. They had been in the town at the same time in February 2022 to attend different campaign events in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement

Irani held interactions with residents of several villages on Monday. In her four-day trip she well also attend her house-warming ceremony on February 22.

Advertisement

Prior to her election from Amethi, she had promised the electorate that she would build a house in the town and become a resident.

According to the Congress, after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Amethi on Monday, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show and public meeting in the town.

Advertisement

The possibility of the two leaders coming face to face is very low, officials in the know of their tentative schedules said.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement