BJP-Congress Faceoff In UP's Amethi Today With Both Smriti, Rahul In Town

Uttar Pradesh's Amethi is set to witness a Congress-BJP faceoff as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the town today, coinciding with Union minister Smriti Irani's four-day visit to the town which is also her parliamentary constituency.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years before he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
This will perhaps be the only second time since 2019 that the two leaders will be in Amethi at the same time. They had been in the town at the same time in February 2022 to attend different campaign events in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Irani held interactions with residents of several villages on Monday. In her four-day trip she well also attend her house-warming ceremony on February 22.
Prior to her election from Amethi, she had promised the electorate that she would build a house in the town and become a resident.
According to the Congress, after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Amethi on Monday, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show and public meeting in the town.
The possibility of the two leaders coming face to face is very low, officials in the know of their tentative schedules said.