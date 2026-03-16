Caste Organises Society, But Casteism Weakens the System: Yogi Adityanath

He accused previous governments of dividing people along caste, regional and linguistic lines, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for uniting the country.

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Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI; Representative image
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  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the caste system is meant to organise society but warned that casteism weakens the social structure and divides the nation.

  • Adityanath highlighted infrastructure development and religious projects such as the Ram temple and Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, saying faith and unity are key to India’s strength.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that while the caste system is meant to organise society, ‘casteism’ weakens the social fabric and divides the nation.

Speaking at a programme at the Sire temple in Jalore, Adityanath also emphasised that religion should function as a unifying force in society.

“Caste should be the means of running the society systematically, but casteism weakens that system,” Adityanath said.

He alleged that previous governments had focused on dividing people along caste, regional and linguistic lines, which he said weakened the country and contributed to challenges such as unrest in Kashmir, Naxalism, linguistic disputes and caste conflicts. According to him, this approach often meant that the benefits of governance did not reach Dalits, the poor and other marginalised communities.

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“But today, India is moving ahead to become a major global force under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country has been brought together under his leadership,” Adityanath said, adding that steps have been taken to address issues such as Kashmir and Naxalism while ensuring that welfare schemes reach people without discrimination.

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The chief minister said the government is also focusing on expanding infrastructure and public facilities across the country.

"Good roads have been built in areas where there were none earlier, railway connectivity has been expanded, while airports, Metro, medical institutions and engineering colleges have been built in areas that lacked them," Adityanath said.

Targeting the previous UPA government at the Centre, Adityanath claimed that it had viewed India’s spiritual traditions as regressive.

“In contrast, the present leadership recognised that our faith is deeply connected to Sanatan Dharma and that society cannot move forward without faith,” he said.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said it could have been completed decades earlier but previous governments had failed to act and had even questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

"The Ram temple is now progressing grandly. Whenever people unite with determination, achievements like the Ram temple become possible," he said.

Adityanath also spoke about the development of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, saying that earlier only a limited number of devotees could visit the temple at a time, but now thousands can have ‘darshan’ simultaneously.

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“Similar arrangements are being created for the devotees at Mathura and Vrindavan,” he said.

Describing India as a unique nation shaped by the spiritual practices of saints, the bravery of warriors, and the hard work of farmers, artisans and labourers, Adityanath said, “Every citizen should work towards the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. And preserving faith is essential for maintaining the country's unity and strength.”

He also said India had endured centuries of attacks by foreign invaders who looted the country, disrupted social order and disrespected cultural traditions.

“These forces succeeded largely because of internal divisions. Had the country remained united, no invader could have dominated it,” Adityanath said.

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