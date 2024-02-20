Explained: How Are BJP's NDA And Opposition's INDIA Bloc Stacked In Number-Game, What Are Their Hits And Misses?

While the BJP claimed that it had a broader alliance as NDA had many more parties than the INDIA bloc, the reality was for all to see. Of approximately 335 MPs that NDA has in Lok Sabha, the BJP has the lion's share of 290. There are just two more parties with MPs in the double digits. On the other hand, the Lok Sabha strength of the INDIA bloc's parties is much more even.

The differences like the alliances also show the nature of the contest in the 2024 general elections. While the premise of the INDIA bloc is that all the constituent parties will collectively bring all non-BJP voters under one umbrella to override the tally of the BJP riding on the popularity of PM Modi and resurgent Hindutva, the BJP on the other hand is singularly driving the NDA.

Here we explain how the INDIA bloc and NDA stand numbers-wise and what are the unique strengths and weaknesses of the two coalitions.