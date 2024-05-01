Elections

'No One Is Scared, Names In 24 Hours': Congress On Delay In Announcing Amethi, Raebereli Lok Sabha Candidates

On April 27, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met to discuss the probable names for the two key Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Amethi and Raebareli. However, at the end of the meeting, the committee sought a few more days to finalise the names.

PTI
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh | Photo: PTI
As the suspense continues over Congress' Amethi and Raebareli candidates in Uttar Pradesh even after the completion of two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the grand old party today said they are all set to end the suspense.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the decision will be announced in 24 hours. Answering several speculations by other political parties, Ramesh to day said, "Nobody is scared, no one is running away."

On April 27, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met to discuss the probable names for the two key Lok Sabha constituencies. However, at the end of the meeting, the committee sought a few more days to finalise the names.

"You have to wait for a few more days... when the names of candidates come from people to me and I sign the notification, it will be announced," stated the party president on April 27.

Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Raebareli Picks - PTI
With Kharge's 'Wait A Few Days' Remark, Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Raebareli Picks

Rahul Gandhi on contesting from Amethi

Amid the confusion over whether or not Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok saabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi this time, earlier during a press conference, Rahul Gandhi stated that he would "abide with the party's decision" regarding the UP Seat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - PTI
In UP, Rahul Gandhi Predicts BJP's 'Winning' Chances, Answers The Amethi Doubt | Top Quotes

'Migrated to Kerala': BJP's attack on Gandhi over Amethi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently said, “Rahul Gandhi has migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh. He lost in Amethi last time, so he does not have courage to contest from there this time",Rajnath Singh said.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the Congress leader should contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. 

"I think Rahul Gandhi should contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Amethi seat", Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | - PTI
BJP Takes ‘Rahulyaan’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Afraid To Contest From Amethi

Besides BJP, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also recently alleged that Gandhi was "hesitant" to contest from the BJP-ruled states. Azad further said that Gandhi sought refuge in states with considerably high minority population.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? While Gandhi claims to be fighting the BJP, his actions suggest otherwise. Why fly from the BJP-ruled states and seek refuge in minority-dominated ones?" Azad said while addressing public meetings in Sangaldan, Ukhral areas of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

