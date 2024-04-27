With Kharge's 'Wait A Few Days' Remark, Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Raebareli Picks

With two phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 completed, the Indian National Congress is yet to announce its highly-anticipated picks for the seats of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
As the suspense continues, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that the names of the candidates for Amethi and Raebareli will be announced in a "few days".
"You have to wait for a few more days... when the names of candidates come from people to me and I sign the notification, it will be announced," stated the party president during the press conference in Guwahati, Assam.
Advertisement
Who Will Fight From Amethi and Raebarelli?
In 2019, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi contested from Amethi, However he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani.
For the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Smriti Irani has once again been fielded as the BJP candidate from Amethi.
For the constituency of Raebareli, Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi contested from the UP seat and won against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh.
For the 2024 general election, both BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the constituency.
With Congress yet to announce its candidates for Amethi, speculations have been made about Rahul Gandhi going head-to-head with Smriti Irani once again. Gandhi is currently contesting from Wayanad, Kerala.
Advertisement
Gandhi, who has been asked several times if he would be contesting from the Amethi seat, has stated that he will follow and "abide the party's decision".
Along with Gandhi, speculations have also been made over Robert Vadra contesting from Amethi. For the 2024 general election, both Amethi and Raebarelli will vote in Phase 5, which will be held on May 20.
BJP Slams Congress Amid Amethi Buzz
The BJP took another hit out on Congress' Rahul Gandhi and stated that the MP has "migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh".
Speaking at an election rally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "Rahul Gandhi has migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh. He lost in Amethi last time, so he does not have courage to contest from there this time."
Similary, Home Minister Amit Shah has also called out Gandhi and stated that he should contest from Amethi