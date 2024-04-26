Elections

Congress To Hold Key Meeting Tomorrow, Likely To Clear Doubts On Amethi, Raebareli Candidates

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Saturday evening and it has been told that the party is likely to discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Raebareli, previously held by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.