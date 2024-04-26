Congress To Hold Key Meeting Tomorrow, Likely To Clear Doubts On Amethi, Raebareli Candidates

The Congress top brass is all set to hold a discussion and finalise the party candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening.
The Congress' central election committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Saturday evening and it has been told that the party is likely to discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Raebareli, previously held by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress has so far announced has candidates for 317 Lok Sabha seats.
Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi on contesting from Amethi
Amid the confusion over whether or not Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok saabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi this time, recently during a press conference, Rahul Gandhi stated that he would "abide with the party's decision" regarding the UP Seat.
In 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested for the Lok Sabha Polls from Amethi. The Congress MP was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani, who won with 468,514 votes.