BJP Takes ‘Rahulyaan’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Afraid To Contest From Amethi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said on Thursday that the grand old party's ‘Rahulyaan’ has neither “getting launched nor landing anywhere”. Rajnath Singh's verbal attack targeting Gandhi came when was campaigning for BJP candidate Anil Antony in Kerala.
Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the Congress leader should contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
"I think Rahul Gandhi should contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Amethi seat", Shah said.
Advertisement
What all did Rajnath Singh say?
Taking a sharp jibe at the Congress MP, Singh said, “BJP is going to launch Gaganyaan in 5 years but the launch of a young leader of theCongress Party has not happened in the last 20 years. Congress Party's 'Rahulyaan' is neither getting launched nor is it landing anywhere,” Rajnath Singh said in Kerala.
After Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Defence Minister repeatedly mentioned that Gandhi was afraid of contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi because of his 2019 loss.
Advertisement
“Rahul Gandhi has migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh. He lost in Amethi last time, so he does not have courage to contest from there this time",Rajnath Singh said.
Rahul Gandhi this time is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad. On Wednesday, Gandhi responded to a query on his candidature from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, saying he would do what the party decides.
Furthermore, Singh also said that Rahul Gandhi would not succeed in securing win from Wayanad this time.
"However, I have heard that the people of Wayanad have decided not to make him their MP," he claimed, while speaking at an election meeting in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.
Rahul Gandhi 'hesitant' to contest from BJP-ruled states: Ghulam Nabi Azad
A day before Singh's strong criticism, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also alleged Gandhi is "hesitant" to contest from the BJP-ruled states. Azad further alleged that Gandhi sought refuge in states with considerably high minority population.
"Why is Rahul Gandhi hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? While Gandhi claims to be fighting the BJP, his actions suggest otherwise. Why fly from the BJP-ruled states and seek refuge in minority-dominated ones?" Azad said while addressing public meetings in Sangaldan, Ukhral areas of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.