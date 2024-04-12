'Just Like Mughals': PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav Over Last Year's Mutton Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Opposition INDIA bloc partners Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav of allegedly consuming mutton during the holy month of Sawan last year, stating they don't care about the sentiments of the majority of the country.
PM Modi was referring to a viral video, released in September last year, in which RJD leader Lalu Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were seen cooking mutton together.
Without naming the two leaders, Modi compared them to the Mughals and accused them of wanting to "tease the people of the country".
“Congress and the INDIA bloc do not care about the feelings of most Indians. They love playing with people’s feelings. One of their leaders visited an ally — who is a convict and is out on bail — to cook mutton during the month of ‘Saawan’. They also instigated beliefs of Indians by shooting videos,” PM Modi said in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.
“The law doesn’t stop anyone from eating anything, and neither Modi does. All are free to have veg and non-veg whenever they want. However, the motive of these people (members of INDIA bloc) is different. Their objective is similar to Mughals, who did not get satisfaction by just defeating the kings in India. They achieved contentment only when they destroyed temples,” the prime minister added.
Comparing the mindset of Opposition leaders to Mughals, PM Modi further said that the INDIA bloc leaders are using the same ideology, and shooting video and provoking Indians.
“And this is how they want to ensure their vote bank,” he added.
Last year, in September, a video of Rahul Gandhi cooking Champaran mutton with Lalu Prasad Yadav at Yadav's New Delhi home went viral.
During that time, the BJP criticized Gandhi for hurting Hindu sentiments by cooking and eating mutton during the month of ‘Saawan’, a time when many Hindus follow a strict vegetarian diet.