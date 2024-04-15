Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Kerala on Monday. With just four days to go for the first phase of voting, both leaders went head-to-head for the seats in the southern state.
While in Kerala, PM Modi was scheduled to attend two public meetings in Kunnamangalam in Alathur constituency in Thrissur District and in Attingal. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand, is speaking from Wayanad, the same seat he will be contesting from in the southern state. Follow Elections 2024 LIVE Updates
Modi VS Rahul: Who Said What
During the rally in Kerala, PM Modi took several jibes at the Congress leader. The prime minister called out the "crown prince of Congress" and recalled how Gandhi had "found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh" and has now moved to Kerala.
The PM also told supporters that as Gandhi asks for votes from the people of Kerala, he will not speak a "single word" on the real issues of the people.
Ranging away from Gandhi, PM Modi also hit out at the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front governments and stated that "nothing is right" about the Left parties of Kerala.
"LDF-UDF are deteriorating the condition of Kerala...The state govt is also hindering the efforts that the NDA government is making for the development of Kerala and the region. These people also want to stop the projects of National Highways...Whether they are in Tripura, WB or Kerala, the Left parties have only one character- Nothing Left and Nothing Right," stated PM Modi as per news agency ANI.
Circling back to Congress, PM Modi added that the Indian National Congress "created a weak image" of India while the BJP and NDA governments have built the country into a "strong nation". Furthermore, the PM also attacked the CPI-M-led government and accused the Left-front of "looting the poor's money".
Speaking at Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi stated that the “main fight is against the ideology of the RSS”. The senior Congress leader stated that India did not fight for its freedom from the British “only to be colonised by RSS's ideology”.
The Congress MP also drew on language being an integral part of India’s culture. “Language is not something that is imposed from the top. It comes out from inside the person, inside the heart of the person”.
Gandhi also assured his supporters that "Congress wants to listen to Indians" and "love and respect their beliefs, language, religion and culture". The MP also attacked the idea of “one leader” and stated that the “idea that India should have only one leader an insult to people”.
Kerala will head to the polls during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Polling will be held on April 26 for all 20 seats in the southern state.
Lok Sabha Elections will begin on April 19 and will be held in seven phases, concluding on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes, as per the Election Commission of India, will be held on June 4.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)