‘Congress Has Candidate Shortage, Trying To Manage With Rejected People’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said Congress has shortage of candidates and the party is trying to manage with the rejected people.
In his reaction to Congress giving ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi constituency, he said, “Congress has a shortage of candidates... They are struggling and trying to manage it with the rejected people. They can contest anyone from anywhere. No one can defeat Manoj Tiwari..."
Amit Shah To Campaign For BJP In Violence-hit Manipur, Tripura Today
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for BJP in northeast states including the ethnic-violence hit Manipur and Tripura on Monday.
Shah has already arrived in Agartala. He is scheduled to address public rallies in both Tripura and Manipur.
‘Choice In Upcoming LS Polls Is Between Nation First And Family First’: Yogi Adityanath
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged voters in Uttarakhand to give all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to BJP.
During his address at a rally in Garhwal, he said, “The choice in these elections is between nation first and family first. People in Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds about handing over all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state to Narendra Modi. In Uttarakhand also you should present him with a garland of five lotuses to give him a third term in office for a developed and self-reliant India.”
DMK Leader Cycles To Seek Votes From Public In Tamil Nadu | Watch
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate from Thanjavur parliamentary constituency S Murasoli sought votes by cycling in the Thanjavur city area.
He also served 'herbal soup' to the people during the campaign. All 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19.
‘People Only Want PM Modi’: BJP Leader
BJP leader Lata Wankhede, who is the party’s candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday said, “People only want PM Modi and his leadership. They say, 'we will vote for the one who has brought Lord Ram'.”
Cases Registered Against Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
Two cases have been registered against the Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The cases against Annamalai, who is also BJP’s candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Coimbatore constituency have been registerd under sections 143, 286, 341 and 290 of the IPC for alleged violation of the election code of conduct.
The police said the case has been registered at Sulur and Singanallur police stations respectively.
‘Naveen Patnaik’s Guarantees More Impactful Than PM Modi’s In Odisha’: BJD Leader
BJD leader and former Odisha Minister Padmanabha Behera has said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s guarantees are more impactful in the state than that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His remarks came after BJP released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ poll manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He said, “Here, only Naveen’s guarantees will work and no other guarantees will work in Odisha. The BJD will win more seats than the last Assembly elections.”
‘BJP Should Talk About Burning Issues Of People’: Congress’ Ashok Gehlot
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday said, "From the last two times they're (BJP) winning by 25-0, but things have changed now and in favour of Congress. I can't say about the seats that we will get but the result will be surprising. The party in power should talk about the burning issues of people like we have given 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees in the manifesto but the BJP won't talk about it or better than it, they say that the Congress' manifesto is influenced by the Muslim League. What does it mean? This shows PM Modi is rattled... It's not about the manifesto but the credibility, when PM Modi won in 2014, situations were different..."
‘Sankalp Patra’s Commitment Is Developing India’: BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said, "PM Modi launched the Sankalp Patra to give further impetus to the work that has been done after 10 years. The Sankalp Patra is committed to the development of the poor, women, farmers and youth...Developing India in the 21st century is the commitment of the Sankalp Patra..."
‘Agendas Promised By BJP In 2014 Have Vanished Now’: JMM Leader
JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak on Monday said, “the agendas that were promised by BJP in 2014 before coming to power have now vanished."
Hansdak is JMM’s candidate from Jharkhand's Rajmahal constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Kerala’s Kozhikode
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Monday. The former Congress president is himself contesting the election from the state’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
PM Modi To Address Rallies In Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for BJP lead NDA candidates in central and south Kerala on Monday. He is scheduled to attend two functions on April 15 in Kerala as part of the BJP’s electoral campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.