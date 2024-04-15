Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday said, "From the last two times they're (BJP) winning by 25-0, but things have changed now and in favour of Congress. I can't say about the seats that we will get but the result will be surprising. The party in power should talk about the burning issues of people like we have given 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees in the manifesto but the BJP won't talk about it or better than it, they say that the Congress' manifesto is influenced by the Muslim League. What does it mean? This shows PM Modi is rattled... It's not about the manifesto but the credibility, when PM Modi won in 2014, situations were different..."